Hillside Endarasha Academy tragedy: DPP orders investigation, promises swift action

Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga has ordered the Inspector General of Police to conduct a thorough investigation into the devastating fire at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County that claimed the lives of at least 17 pupils.

At least 70 other students remain unaccounted for, but the government insists this does not mean they are missing or injured as some parents picked up their children after the fire but did not report them.

At least 13 others are being treated in various hospitals in Nyeri County, officials said.

The DPP also assured the public that those found culpable would face justice and promised swift legal action.

"Any person found responsible for this tragedy shall be expediently taken through the due process of criminal trial," he said.

“In line with the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, which guarantees every child's right to education, safety, and protection from all forms of harm,” the press statement read, “the DPP has directed the Inspector General of Police to conduct a thorough and comprehensive investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the deadly fire and assess whether or not the tragedy may have resulted from negligence and/or recklessness of any responsibility holders, and to forward the file to the DPP for a review.”

The fire tragedy, said Mr Igonga, brings back memories of other similar school fire incidents, which often point to negligence and failure on the part of those in positions of responsibility. Furthermore, he explained that the incident not only exposes the failure of those in positions of responsibility to prioritise the safety of young learners, but also the failure to ensure that safety protocols are followed.

The safety of learners is enshrined in several pieces of legislation, including the Basic Education Act, the Children's Act and the Safety Standards Manual for Schools, which outline the safety and security measures that all educational institutions must adhere to.

Mr Ingonga, who reiterated that every child in Kenya is entitled to education and safety, rights guaranteed under the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, said the investigation will seek to establish the cause of the fire and further assess whether any negligence or recklessness contributed to the disaster.

"The investigation will determine the circumstances surrounding the deadly fire and whether responsibility holders failed in their duty to protect the students," he added.

The DPP joins other government officials who have been drawn into the tragic incident. Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have already cordoned off Hillside Endarasha Academy, the scene of the midnight inferno on Thursday.