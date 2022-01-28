NSSF ex-manager, stock brokers convicted in Sh1.4bn fraud case

NSSF building Nairobi

The NSSF building in Nairobi. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Richard Munguti  &  Sam Kiplagat

What you need to know:

  • They were charged more than a decade ago with among others offences, irregularly trading in shares through DSL, a crime they committed between 2004 and 2007. 
  • They committed the offences by claiming to have purchased various quantities of shares even though no shares had been purchased.

A former National Social Security Fund (NSSF) investment manager and ex-stock brokers have been found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the Fund of Sh1.4 billion more than a decade ago.

