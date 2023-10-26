Noordin Haji shakes up spy agency leadership in power move

National Intelligence Service (NIS) chief Noordin Haji has made major changes at the spy agency, appointing the first female deputy director-general in the organisation’s history.

The changes, which saw a number of long-serving officers reassigned and others retired, are also seen as a way to stamp his authority four months into his tenure, the Nation has learnt.

In the changes, which took place in stages between July and September, Ms Agnes Shikuku was appointed deputy director-general.

She becomes one of the few women in the country's top security management. Ms Shikuku, a lawyer by training, previously served as the agency's Director of Administration.

Mr Haji was previously the country's Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The reshuffle, we understand, is meant to support the drive for more effective national security at home and abroad in the face of growing threats of terrorism, both home-grown and from external criminals.

Appearing before the National Assembly for his vetting on May, 30, Mr Haji told MPs that he was keen to ensure that the service offered equal opportunities for women and men.

“I also intend to ensure gender mainstreaming in a profession that has been male-dominated and to ensure that the organisation reflects the socio-cultural diversity of Kenya. This is key to improving our ability to collect intelligence from all walks of life,” he said.

Ms Shikuku has since been replaced by Mr David Karanja, who was her deputy in the Administrative department.

She replaced Major Boniface Mativo, who has since retired from the service. Before becoming deputy spymaster, Major Mativo was the Head of the National Intelligence College, a constituent college of the National Defence University.

At the same time, Mr John Sambu is now Director of External Intelligence. He was previously Head of Analysis and Production. He replaces Dr Seif Mohammed, who has now retired.

Mr Josiah Nyaikuba, formerly Deputy Director for Counter-Terrorism, will now lead Counter-Intelligence. He replaces Mr George Waiguru, who has taken up a key position in the national government.

Major Omar Marsa has been retained as Director of Internal Intelligence. Major Marsa served in the same position under the previous spymaster, Major-General Philip Wachira Kameru.

Mr Haji also upgraded Analysis and Production to a full department. Major-General Kameru downgraded it and appointed Mr Rotich Kigen to head it.

“This is because it is the heart of NIS operations. It coordinates, analyses and writes reports that go to the presidency and other top security agencies on a daily basis. It is also now directly under the DG, with its head reporting to Mr Haji, unlike before when it was under the deputy spymaster,” a source with knowledge of the changes and operations told ‘Nation’.

“Human intelligence (Humint) is the fundamental driver of intelligence capabilities, and as such the NIS needs to focus the intelligence gathering process on Humint, while using technical capabilities in a supportive capacity. This recognises the importance of technical intelligence, while reaffirming the central role of Humint and exploiting the synergies between the two for optimal results,” the spy master said during his vetting, adding that this Humint-technology parity depends on the spy agency’s human resources being the best at their game.

He added: “Getting the right talent is critical to meeting the future challenges posed by technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. The strategy will focus on refining our recruitment, training, specialisation and retention systems.”

Mr Kigen was previously Chief of Staff to Major-General Kameru. He has since been replaced by Ms Agnes Kirui, who is now Mr Haji's Chief of Staff and the first woman to hold the position. She previously served in a similar capacity to Ambassador Monica Juma, the presidential adviser on national security.

The president’s chief whisperer has also created the Training and Research Division, which was previously an administrative sub-division. He has since appointed Ms Purity Masikonte to head it. She was previously deputy director of the National Intelligence College.

“This was made a priority because this department coordinates all training with local and international partners for the service's operational officers,” ‘Nation’ was told.

It is also understood that Mr Vincent Ongere, the former director of operations and technical services, has left the service to join the national government.

This department has also been consolidated under a deputy director for operational efficiency who reports directly to the spy chief.

The changes are also seen as a new wave of civilian officers taking over key positions in the service for the first time.

Mr Haji himself is seen as an outsider, as all previous chiefs were recruited from military intelligence. His two predecessors, Major-General Kameru and Michael Gichangi, were appointed from the KDF.

He joined the then National Security Intelligence Service (NSIS) in 1999 as an intelligence officer and was instrumental in setting up the Legal department. When the NSIS was transformed into the National Intelligence Service, he became head of the Legal and Countering Violent Extremism units.

Mr Haji has held a number of roles within the NIS, including Deputy Director for Administration and Deputy Director for Organised Crime.

“My vision for the NIS is to enhance the organisation's ability to provide accurate, timely, relevant and actionable intelligence by building a skilled and capable workforce that is adaptable, resilient, innovative and able to address the evolving threats we face,” he told MPs during his vetting.

He added: “It is, therefore, necessary to realign the service to address these realities by aligning its efforts and resources with the evolving nature of the threats and prioritising strategic responses accordingly.”

The Nation hadn’t heard back from Mr Haji or his office by the time of going to press, despite calls and text messages.