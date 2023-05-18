Noordin Haji nomination for spymaster job excites Garissa

The nomination of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji as the new director-general of the National Intelligence Service has been received with excitement in his Garissa home county.

Led by clan elder Dubat Ali Amey, the residents praised President William Ruto for his show of confidence in one of them.

“As residents of Garissa and the larger North Eastern Region, we appreciate the nomination of our son to head the intelligence agency by President Ruto. This confirms that the Head of State has confidence in us and we are promising that our son shall deliver,” Mr Amey said.

According to Mr Dubat, the nomination of Mr Haji for the new position is the beginning of cooperation between the Kenya Kwanza led administration and local population in Garissa.

In the August elections, Garissa County voted overwhelmingly for the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya candidate, Raila Odinga.

“The President can now count on the Garissa community for support in every plan he has for this country,” Mr Amey said.

Mr Ahmed Duale Ahmed, the chairman of Ewaso Nyiro North Development Authority and a clan elder in Garissa, described Mr Haji’s nomination as the best reward for the county.

“Mr Haji is a career civil servant and his performance record is known. We believe he will deliver in his new appointment by the President,” Mr Ahmed said.

He said the larger North Eastern region’s population has been supporting the Kenya Kwanza government and he reiterated that they will continue doing so.

The President on Tuesday nominated the Mr Haji as the new boss at the spy agency.

Before he was DPP, Mr Haji served as deputy director of the Counter Organised Crime Unit within the National Intelligence Service.

He returns to the National Intelligence Service (NIS) after six years of serving as the DPP.

Mr Haji's nomination came ahead of the retirement of Major-General (Rtd) Philip Wachira Kameru, the outgoing director-general.

Ms Fatuma Kinsi, an activist and women leader in Garissa said Mr Haji’s nomination was a vote of confidence in the pastoral community by President Ruto.

“This nomination is a sign that President William Ruto has confidence in the pastoral community and we can be trusted to deliver in more critical sectors,” she said.

She said the President's step has given a new face to the expansive North Eastern region.

Mr Mohamed Khalif, an elder, said Mr Haji is an achiever who will not disappoint in the new position.

“Our son Haji comes from a family of achievers and we have confidence he will excel in the new position. He is a brave man and this is the best nomination for the position,” he said.

Obedient and respectful

Mr James Maina alias Maina Ngozi, the patron of the Kikuyu Council of Elders in Garissa described Mr Haji as an obedient and respectful civil servant who will deliver in his new appointment.

Mr Haji studied at Kabarak High School before joining Greensteds International School in Nakuru.

He holds a Masters and Bachelors in law from the universities of Wales and Cardiff respectively. He also has a Master's degree in National Security Policy with merit from the Australian National University.

He also holds a post-graduate diploma from the Kenya School of law. His first job in the Public Service was as a State counsel at the Attorney-General’s office in 2000.