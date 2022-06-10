NMG wins top award in 2022 Global Media Awards

Nation Media Group has scooped a top award in the 2022 Global Media Awards organised by the International News Media Association (INMA).

In a ceremony broadcast on INMA.org, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook Live, NMG was listed among 60 first-place winners across 20 categories aimed at surfacing innovation and best practices in news brands, optimising the use of media platforms, subscriptions, advertising, data and insights, product, and newsroom.

The Kusi Ideas Festival III, an NMG product, emerged top in the category of using an event to build a news brand. The festival also bagged second place in last year’s awards.

The Nation.Africa paywall received an honourable mention in the category of best initiative to acquire subscribers.

The website also got an honourable mention in the best product iteration category.

50,000 subscribers

Nation.Africa was launched in September 2020 while the paywall was launched in February 2021. The site went on to hit 50,000 subscribers in three months and as the paywall was being launched, it had over 200,000 subscribers.

The 2022 Global Media Awards competition received a record 854 entries from 252 news media brands in 46 countries. Participants included newspaper, magazine, digital, television and radio media.

The INMA competition, which has been honouring media excellence since 1937, evaluates news media companies across three segments: national brands, regional brands, and media groups.

“While creativity in communicating subscriptions and engaging readers was a recurring theme this year, how to visually communicate a tragic news story rose to the very top in the judges’ minds,” said Earl J. Wilkinson, executive director and CEO of INMA.