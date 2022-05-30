NMG will cover the elections professionally, says Wilfred Kiboro

Nation Media Group (NMG) has reiterated its commitment to uphold the highest level of professionalism and journalistic ethos in order to foster peace as the country heads to the August 9 General Election.

The group’s board chairman, Dr Wilfred Kiboro, said the media house will use fact-checking techniques to counter misinformation that distorts political processes and impedes voters’ ability to make sound decisions.

Speaking at the Nyanza Golf Club in Kisumu on Saturday, he underlined the importance of the media in maintaining order in the murky field of politics that is dominated by personal attacks and unpleasant exchanges. The lakeside course hosted the first leg of the 2022 Nation Classic Golf Series, which will be followed by the Nakuru leg for the Central Rift region on June 18, before action moves to Nyali Golf and Country Club in Mombasa on July 9.

“As a media house, we promise to play our role by reporting responsively to ensure cohesion of our country,” Dr Kiboro said. He added that the various broadcast and print outlets within the NMG stable will provide a platform to organisations and individuals who have messages of peace. He, however, challenged Kenyans to ensure they vote in right leaders, devoid of personalities or consideration of ethnicity.

While affirming the company’s obligation to play its part in the upcoming election, NMG chief executive Stephen Gitagama encouraged consumers to continue giving feedback for the media house to strengthen and improve its content.

Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathews Owili underlined the role of the media in highlighting the truth and ensuring Kenyans are well informed.

NMG unveiled plans to introduce Classic Golf Series in Kisii as part of the company’s support to the development of the sport in the country.

Dr Kiboro noted that the resumption of the tournament after a three-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic has given them an impetus to promote golf as a business networking sport.

Mr Gitagama noted that the Nation Classic Golf Series forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibility and also gives the firm an opportunity to interact and appreciate their clients and business associates for their continued support.