NMG boss elected new Media Owners Association chairman

Nation Media Group CEO Stephen Gitagama has been elected the new chairman of the Media Owners’ Association (MOA) for a three-year term.

Mr Gitagama was elected to lead the association that endeavours to empower the media sector during the MOA’s annual general meeting held in Nairobi yesterday.

He takes over from Royal Media Services Managing Director Wachira Waruru, who served for three successive terms.

Mr Gitagama said he would aim to build strong and professional media institutions, especially during these challenging times.

Press freedom

“I will champion for press freedom as a condition for democracy and development in our country. We aim to have economically independent media institutions that will transform to the new digital media world,” he said in a statement issued by MOA yesterday. “Using our various media platforms, we will champion peace and unity.”

Other officials who were elected into office are Radio Africa Group Chief Operating Officer Agnes Kalekye as Vice Chairman, Standard Group CEO Orlando Lyomu as Honorary Secretary, Mediamax Group CEO Ken Ngaruiya as Treasurer and Switch TV’s Managing Director Susan Ng’ong’a as Organising Secretary.