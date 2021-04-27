NMG boss elected new Media Owners Association chairman

Nation Media Group CEO Stephen Gitagama

Nation Media Group CEO Stephen Gitagama, who has been elected the new chairman of the Media Owners’ Association.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Gitagama has promised to champion for press freedom and strong media institutions.
  • Mr Waruru, the outgoing chairman, wished new office bearers the best as they run the association.

Nation Media Group CEO Stephen Gitagama has been elected the new chairman of the Media Owners’ Association (MOA) for a three-year term.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. MPs reject removal of Tabitha Mutemi from MCK board

  2. US pleads with Kenya against refugee camps closure

  3. Firms boost battle against coronavirus

  4. Farmaajo backs down from term extension

  5. PRIME Elephants win right of way against avocado venture

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.