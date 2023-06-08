NMG and Eselle Foundation signs MoU with Nacada to uplift recovering drug addicts

Nation Media Group (NMG) through its partnership with Eselle Foundation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) on the creation of effective programmes for recovering addicts.

The partnership will see NMG, the Eselle Foundation and Nacada working closely to design and implement effective programmes that will equip recovering addicts with the skills and resources to be financially self-sufficient, enabling them to rebuild their lives.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Eselle Group Foundation Chief Executive officer Lucille Aveva emphasized that the collaboration would encompass a wide range of initiatives that aim to provide support for rehabilitation programmes, facilitate the successful re-integration of individuals into society, exchange valuable information on best practices, and enhance public awareness of the issues surrounding alcohol and drug abuse.

"It is the collective responsibility of everyone to join forces and collaborate with Nacada to ensure provision of education, awareness and prevention initiatives. It is crucial for people to be aware that Nacada offers assistance, including access to free counseling and public rehabilitation centres. The challenges ahead are significant, considering the large population affected, which comprises the leaders of tomorrow," said Ms Aveva.

Ms Aveva emphasized the significance of taking a holistic approach to supporting recovering addicts.

" Economic empowerment plays a crucial role in the recovery process. By offering sustainable livelihood opportunities, we can help all individuals break free from the cycle of addiction and create a brighter future for themselves," she said.

Based on the findings of Nacada's national survey titled "Status of Drugs and Substance Use in Kenya, 2022," it was discovered that tobacco had the highest level of awareness among the population, with 97 percent of respondents being familiar with it.

Following closely behind was alcohol, with 95 percent of participants being aware of its existence.

The survey also revealed that only 43 percent of Kenyans reported abstaining from drugs and substance abuse throughout their lives.

A deeper analysis of lifetime prevalence indicated that alcohol and tobacco were the most commonly used substances, with usage rates of 19 percent and 15 percent, respectively.

Mr Muteti, expressed his appreciation for the initiative, highlighting its recognition of the difficulties individuals face after completing addiction treatment programmes.

He acknowledged that a notable obstacle they confront is the challenge of maintaining sobriety without structured support.

“This initiative is highly commendable since individuals undergoing addiction treatment often encounter difficulties after leaving rehabilitation centres. One common challenge they face is maintaining sobriety, mainly due to idleness and a lack of meaningful activities. As a result, they may revert to their previous harmful habits. This initiative will greatly assist in reducing the relapse rate by providing individuals with productive engagements and spreading awareness on how to steer clear of drugs. We strongly believe that this endeavor will be beneficial for Kenyans, particularly the youth,” said Mr Muteti