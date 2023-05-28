Community is vital in drug, alcohol abuse management

Alcohol and drug use is a global challenge that presents different health, economic and social problems. This calls for joint measures by all stakeholders to manage the problem.

The 2022 “National Survey on Status of Drugs and Substance Use in Kenya” showed 11.8 per cent of Kenyans aged 15-65 had in the past month used alcohol, 8.5 per cent tobacco, 3.6 per cent miraa (khat), 1.9 per cent cannabis, 0.2 per cent prescription drugs and 17.5 per cent at least one substance or another.

The 2016 “National Survey on the Status of Alcohol and Drug Abuse among Secondary School Students in Kenya” showed alcohol as the most abused (3.8 per cent) and 2018 “National Survey on the Status of Alcohol and Drug Abuse among Primary School Pupils in Kenya” by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) revealed the average age of onset of drug or substance abuse as 11 years with the lowest four years.

Alcohol and drug use presents a danger to public health and quality of life, affecting socioeconomic development. The effects harm youth and other vulnerable populations more disproportionately. But just as risk factors for alcohol and drug use exist at the community, family and individual levels, so are there protective factors at these levels.

Measures to counter this situation include the Community Workgroups Alcohol and Drug Use Management Framework, which provides guidelines aimed at creating changes that reduce the socioeconomic and health consequences of alcohol and drug use at the community level.

The framework, whose development was coordinated by Nacada, is a national guideline on continuous engagement of multiple sectors of the society to ensure uptake and support of alcohol and drug abuse (ADA) prevention and management programmes.

Aspire for the well-being

The community workgroups will bring together multiple players in the war against alcohol and drug abuse—including faith-based organisations, parents, law enforcement and other government agencies, learning institutions, healthcare service providers, social service agencies and the media. Moreover, they will also be charged with developing policies, strategies, programmes, action plans and local activities for prevention, treatment and aftercare within the communities.

The framework has been developed at a time when alcohol and drug demand reduction measures aspire for the well-being of society through scientific evidence-based prevention strategies centred on and tailored to the needs of individuals, families and communities. It envisages structured efforts towards provision of home-based care, participation in prevention and advocacy, community outreach and policing; and reintegration of persons with substance use disorders back into society.



