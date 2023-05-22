Njiraini, 7 others charged over illegal sale of Sh20m toxic sugar

Kebs Managing Director Bernard Njiraini

Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) Managing Director Bernard Njiraini during a past event.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Bernard Njiraini, the former managing director of the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs), and seven others were charged Monday over the disappearance and illegal sale of condemned sugar worth Sh20 million.

Mr Njiraini and his co-accused were charged at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi with stealing 20,000 bags of sugar worth that amount.

bernard njiraini

Kebs' former Managing Director Bernard Njiraini, and other suspects in the contimated sugar scandal, at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on May 22, 2023.

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

As the investigation continues, the police have arrested Chrispus Waithaka, the alleged mastermind behind the theft of condemned sugar worth Sh163 million.

Mr Waithaka was apprehended at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Saturday night upon arrival from Dubai.

The suspect, a director of Assets and Cargo Limited, was one of the people who witnessed the breaking of customs seals on the 40 containers of condemned sugar on April 20.

The suspect had been flagged by security agencies and a travel ban was in circulation before he was intercepted by immigration officials on arrival in Nairobi.

More to follow

