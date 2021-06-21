NIS hides details of Sh1 billion Land ministry tech deal

Phillip Wachira Kameru

Major General Phillip Wachira Kameru, the director-general of National Intelligence Service. 

Photo credit: File | AFP
edwinmutai_img

By  Edwin Mutai

Parliamentary Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu says the spy agency failed to provide details of its role in the development of the digital land information management system.
  • NIS budgetary spending is not open to public scrutiny.

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) has denied the Auditor-General details of Sh1 billion mystery payments from the Land ministry for an electronic land system that President Uhuru Kenyatta launched in April.

