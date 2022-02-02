Night of fun that ended in loss of cash and valuables

Spiked drink

Club managers say spiking of drinks has become more common in Shanzu.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Women aged between 19 and 30 have been drugging revellers in nightclubs using Rohypnol.
  • Rohypnol is easily acquired from chemists for as little as Sh30 despite being a prescription drug.

When Kenneth Bundi went to the upscale Volume VIP Club in Mombasa in the company of three friends last Saturday, all he wanted was a night of fun then retire to his room. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.