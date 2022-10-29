NHIF to pay for cancer in new deal 

The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) will fully pay for a breast cancer drug in a deal with the Ministry of Health and a Swiss pharmaceutical company.

The Ministry announced the commencement of cancer drug treatment Herceptin (trastuzumab) subcutaneous injection programme without co-payment, to NHIF members in Kenya.

The decision is a culmination of an MoU with the Swiss drug maker, Roche, in June.

Anyone diagnosed with breast cancer who is eligible for this drug will have access to the innovative treatment with the 18 cycles fully covered as long as they have an NHIF card.

Quality treatment

During the event, which coincided with the launch of the Kenyatta University Teaching Research and Referral Hospital Breast Care Centre of Excellence, Health Principal Secretary, Susan Mochache, said the scheme is an important step in ensuring Kenyans with breast cancer have access to high standards of treatment.

“Apart from late-stage diagnosis, which contributes significantly to the high cost of treatment, the other key cost driver is the price of medicines, particularly the patented innovator molecules which remain out of reach for the majority,” Ms Mochache said yesterday.

“In our endeavour to make these high-quality innovator molecules available, we continue to negotiate with the pharmaceutical industry to make these drugs more accessible to deserving Kenyans.”

Diagnosis and linkages

Roche East Africa General Manager, Frank Loeffler, said the deal focuses on diagnosis, treatment and financing.

“The MoU is an example of how the public and the private sector can work hand in hand to improve access to medical products and social protection mechanisms,” he said.

Swiss ambassador to Kenya, Valentin Zellweger, said the partnership would play a significant part in reducing the number of deaths caused by cancer due to delayed diagnosis and lack of finances.

“Cancer treatment is a big contributor to catastrophic health expenditure pushing many into poverty,” the envoy said.

The Health Principal Secretary said the centre of excellence resonates with the mission of the government to reduce the burden of breast cancer by enabling timely diagnosis and linkages to care for those found to have the disease under one roof.

“Unfortunately, most of the diagnosis is in the late stages of the disease when it is difficult to achieve a cure, hence a low overall survival rate. The establishment of this centre and similar ones in future will reduce the time to diagnosis,” she said.

Ms Mochache added that the Ministry of Health is raising awareness of breast cancer and has made tremendous efforts in controlling the disease.

“We seek to comprehensively address cancer control through the systematic implementation of evidence-based interventions for prevention, screening, timely diagnosis, treatment, survivorship and palliative care, financing, monitoring and research,” the PS said.

Kenyatta University Teaching Research and Referral Hospital CEO Ahmed Dagane said through the Centre, the hospital would be able to provide a range of services, including breast health education, clinical breast examination, mammograms, breast ultrasound, breast MRI, biopsy, histopathology, immunohistochemistry, staging CT scans/PET scans and specialist consultation.

He added that the launch is expected to increase the number of breast cancer patients receiving treatment at the centre.