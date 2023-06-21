NHIF suspends contracts with six hospitals following NTV exposé

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) has suspended its contracts with six hospitals for a period of 90 days following an NTV exposé exposing medical fraud.

The six hospitals include Afya Bora Hospital, Afya Bora Hospital Annex, Jekim Hospital Nkubu Ltd, Jekim Medical Centre, Joy Nursing and Maternity Eastleigh and St Peter's Orthopedics and Surgical Specialty.

"The Board vehemently condemns all forms of malpractice and fraudulent activities, including those perpetrated by NHIF and healthcare providers... NHIF has already notified members who received outpatient services at these facilities to seek alternative healthcare providers from the list of NHIF contracted facilities," read a statement from NHIF acting chief executive officer Samson Kuhora.

This comes after Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha temporarily suspended NHIF managers in all the areas mentioned in the NTV exposé pending investigations.

NTV exposed medical fraud at various hospitals in Nairobi and Meru counties on Sunday 18 June.

It showed men and women disguised as health workers selling hope to villagers, promising to save them from arthritis complications.