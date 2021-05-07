Dr.Elizabeth Muli.
New twist in hiring of 2022 election chiefs

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Lawyer Adrian Kamotho Njenga explains that there exists no national legislation to guide the manner of identification, recommendation and appointment of members to fill vacancies that emerge intermittently from time to time.

A Nairobi-based lawyer has moved to court seeking to stop the ongoing recruitment of four commissioners to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), in a fresh legal hurdle to the management of next year’s elections.

