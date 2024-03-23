New LSK president Faith Odhiambo to prioritise rule of law, land laws

Government compliance with court orders and land laws will top the agenda of newly sworn-in Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president Faith Odhiambo.

Ms Odhiambo, who was sworn in on Friday, vowed to prioritise getting the political class to obey court orders and uphold the rule of law.

"As professionals, we work with the hope and belief that you will be able to get justice for your client, but we are seeing a challenge where politicians are not only refusing to obey court orders but are going ahead to take over people's properties under the guise of ensuring justice," Ms Odhiambo said.

On the issue of land, Ms Odhiambo vowed to push for an audit of the land transaction system to ensure accountability.

"We want to ensure that the land transaction systems are not only beneficial to legal practitioners but also to the public by excluding non-lawyers and cartels from accessing the systems," said Ms Odhiambo.

She was sworn in alongside her deputy Mwaura Kabata and members of the LSK Council.

Questions of representation dominated the Law Society of Kenya's annual general meeting as the society held its first event outside Nairobi.

Lawyers from upcountry voiced their dissatisfaction with the lack of regional representation on the LSK Council during the annual event, which was held in Nakuru County.

The lawyers argued that the lack of numerical strength in the regions had resulted in their member losing out in elections to lawyers from Nairobi.

A heated debate ensued on the motion put forward by Majimbo Georgiadis on how to ensure that all regions were given an equal chance.

Some advocates suggested centralising the election so that each region could elect its own representatives.

"The elections are done by all the lawyers, but the lawyers in the interior rarely have a chance because most of the lawyers are in Nairobi. Some of the elected representatives are those the regions would not prefer," said Mr David.

However, the motion was tabled to give members time to discuss the matter further at a special general meeting.

The Rift Valley Sports Club in Nakuru was buzzing with excitement as lawyers, mostly from the interior, gathered to attend the important annual event.

The lawyers described the move as progressive, saying it recognised the existence of lawyers in the interior.

Henry Opondo, the LSK Nakuru chapter chairperson, thanked the council for considering the move to devolve the AGM, saying it gives members an opportunity to physically participate in the activities of the society.

"We appreciate the devolution of the event. Many of the attorneys have the opportunity to physically participate. The ease of movement allows members to highlight issues in a particular area that need to be addressed," said Mr Opondo.

Kisumu Senator Prof Tom Ojienda welcomed the move to decentralise the LSK events, saying it will enable lawyers from Nairobi to experience what their counterparts in Nairobi feel.

He urged the Council to devolve other activities to accommodate all lawyers.

The senator, however, urged the new team to strike a balance on how to work with the government while serving the public.

"It should not risk falling into the trap of the political class by being seen to be allied with one side of the political divide," Mr Ojienda said.

However, the long day was extended by the fact that two AGMs were held simultaneously, including those of the Advocates Benevolent Association and the LSK.

The ABA meeting, which lasted more than four hours, saw members raising issues that generated heated discussions.

In particular, members raised questions about the use of funds by the board.

Members complained and accused the outgoing chairperson of misappropriating board funds through unnecessary expenditure.

At issue was the expenditure on retreats, which some members said should be charged to the outgoing chairperson, Oriri Onyango.

However, the motion was also tabled to allow members to interrogate the matter and provide evidence to support the allegations.

The meeting culminated in the swearing in of the newly elected LSK council, led by incoming president Faith Mony Aoko Odhiambo.

The oath was administered by Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo.