New Bill seeks to promote, develop creative industry

The government has mooted a grand plan aimed at promoting, cushioning and developing individuals in the creative industries.

According to the plan contained in the draft Creative Industries Bill, 2023, individuals seeking assistance from financial institutions will not require a guarantor as the government intends to establish a guarantee fund aimed at incentivising financial institutions to extend credit to the creative sector.

“The prioritisation of the creative industries under this section shall be effectuated in adherence to the extant rules of respective financial institutions,” reads the proposals.

The draft Bill stipulates that the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts will collaborate with affiliated financial institutions to formulate credit facilities tailored to the unique needs of the creative industry.

Developed by the ministry, the Bill is currently undergoing stakeholder sensitisation before being presented to Cabinet for approval and onward transmission to Parliament through the Leader of Majority.

The move is to ensure the individuals make decent earnings.

The government will also promote financial literacy programmes specific to the creative industry in order to bolster financial management and creditworthiness.

Further, according to proposals in the draft Bill, the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary shall establish the Creative Industries Development Fund whose purpose shall be to support promotion, development and growth of the creative industry.

According to the proposals, those seeking financial assistance towards their innovation projects related to the creative industry will benefit from the research and innovation funding for creative industries that will be established under the Science, Technology and Innovation Act, 2013.

“An eligibility for financial assistance shall be accorded to a person advancing projects aimed at resolving specific challenges within the creative industries through appropriate scientific and technological intervention,” reads the proposal.

A person will also be eligible for funding if he or she is seeking to expedite the adoption and commercialisation of innovations developed within the creative industry.

The ministry is further proposing establishment of a creative voucher system that will offer targeted support, aid and incentives to the creative industries with the main emphasis being on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). According to the proposals, the voucher system shall provide vouchers that address diverse needs such as training, equipment and marketing.

“A recipient of a creative voucher shall be entitled to avail the specified support, aid and incentives from the relevant government agencies,” reads the draft Bill.

Through the proposals, the government intends to set up dedicated centres for training aimed at enhancing the skills and productivity of those in the creative industry, initiate facilities that support research, development and innovation that will allow refinement of creative projects.

The government will also provide subsidised rental studios, venues and other spaces tailored for the operations of the creative industry and offer digital infrastructure, including internet connectivity, cloud services and content distribution services.

Those in the creative industry will also benefit from machinery, equipment, tools and other systems that will help them produce and enhance the quality of their output. In addition, the government through its plan also intends to facilitate access to incubation and accelerator programmes and mentorship to those in the creative industry.

To protect those in the creative industry against issues of intellectual property, the Bill proposes establishment of the Office of the Creative Industries Registrar.