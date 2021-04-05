Nepotism, a deadly cancer that’s slowly killing the Kenyan dream

nepotism

Members of the Masinde Muliro University workers' union demonstrate on September 3, 2018 against VC Fredrick Otieno on allegations of nepotism, tribalism and mismanagement of funds.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Marion Mwangi

Student

Starehe Girls Centre

 Every year, young people graduate from colleges and universities in their hundreds of thousands with great hopes of finding jobs related to their fields of study.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Family agonises kin's mysterious death in Iraq

  2. Tanzania to continue with steam therapy

  3. PRIME Why Church in Kenya is breathing fire

  4. Somali leaders fail to agree on agenda for elections meeting

  5. Christians mark low-key Easter

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.