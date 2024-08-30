Nation Media Foundation signs MoU to build library in Kiambu

The Nation Media Foundation has signed a memorandum of understanding with the County Government of Kiambu and the Kenya National Library Services (KNLS) to build a modern public library in the county.

The project is part of a bigger plan that NMF has set out to establish public libraries in 14 counties that do not have the learning facilities as it seeks to contribute to education and literacy in the country.

The Nation Media Library Kiambu will be built in Ngewa Ward, Githunguri sub-County. It is expected to take 24 weeks to construct using modern technology that requires a shorter time than conventional building materials. It will serve as a prototype for the other 14 libraries.

Kiambu is not among the counties that do not have public libraries, but it was selected as a pilot project owing to its proximity to Nairobi and high population of learners. The library is expected to serve at least 500 users daily.

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi said the county government has set aside land as part of its contribution to the project.

“The library will serve the whole county. Our young people will be very excited about it. Kiambu has many schools, colleges and universities and the demand for library services will be very high. It will be a busy place,” he said during the signing ceremony in his office.

Nation Media Group (NMG) interim CEO Richard Tobiko signed the MoU on behalf of NMF while the KNLS signee was the CEO, Dr Charles Nzivo.

NMG Editor-in-Chief Joe Ageyo and Ngewa Member of County Assembly Charles Kang’ethe were also present.

The NMF has brought together other partners to contribute to the public libraries project.

Under the partnership, the NMF will construct the library and also run literacy programmes in it to inculcate a culture of reading among learners in surrounding schools and communities.

The Nation Media Foundation’s objective is to reach five million learners in Kenya over the next five years. Besides providing land, the County Government of Kiambu will staff the library, while the KNLS will provide the book management system and stock it with books.

“We’re happy Kiambu County Government accepted to work with us. This will be a centre of excellence. Although there’s a lot of digital advancements, physical libraries are still important. There will be an e-resource centre within the library,” said Mr Tobiko.

The NMF manager, Daisy Maritim, said there is also a plan to partner with a global tech company to provide software for the e-resource centre.

The Kiambu project will also promote and make use of the Kenya National Library Services’ virtual library to increase access to reading materials.

“We’ll work on integration. The project will be supported by KNLS because we have the expertise so that it impacts the community,” said Dr Nzivo.