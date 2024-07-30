Nation CEO Stephen Gitagama bids staff farewell after 17 years

The staff of Nation Media Group (NMG) on Tuesday bade farewell to outgoing Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama, who is leaving the company after serving in different capacities for 17 years.

Mr Gitagama, whose last working day at the Nation Centre-headquartered media house is Wednesday, July 31, is stepping down after senior leadership in the group that has business interests in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda.

NMG Chief Financial Officer, Richard Tobiko, is set to assume the CEO role in acting capacity from August 1 in changes announced by Board Chairman Wilfred Kiboro.

Mr Gitagama joined NMG in September 2007 as the Group Finance Director, a position he held until June 2018 when he was promoted to Group CEO.

“Serving as CEO of Nation Media Group has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my career. I am proud of what we have accomplished together and am confident that NMG will continue to thrive and lead the media industry into the future,” Mr Gitagama told staff Tuesday at a farewell party held at the Nation Centre.

In his farewell address, he emphasized the importance of remaining true to journalistic integrity and independence, and encouraged the staff to uphold high standards of unbiased and accurate reporting.

“I urge you to remain strong and independent, even during tough times, you must stay committed to your values and uphold the standards of our profession. Your dedication will set you apart and open doors in the future,” he said.

Outgoing Nation Media Group CEO Stephen Gitagama is flanked by staff during a farewell cake-cutting ceremony at Nation Center on July 30, 2024. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

NMG has seen significant growth and evolution during Mr Gitagama’s tenure, cementing its status as a powerhouse in the media industry.

Under his stewardship, the group expanded its digital presence, diversified its content offerings, and strengthened its role in shaping public discourse.

He served as an executive member of the board of directors since march 2008 and a director of the group’s subsidiary companies and a member of the company’s strategy and investments committee.

The outgoing CEO led the team in the development of NMG’s digital transformation strategy, encapsulated in the Group’s Digital North Star.

Other contributions over his tenure include NMG’s thought leadership across Africa through signature conferences such as the Kusi Ideas Festival and The Nation Leadership Forum.

In their farewell messages, managers and staff paid glowing tributes to Mr Gitagama as they wished him well in his future endeavours.

NTV News Anchor Fridah Mwaka thanked the CEO for playing the father-figure role and mentoring young talents to reach their full potential.

Her colleague Lofty Matambo hailed the CEO’s tenure, which he said was marked by “profound commitment and significant achievements.”

“As we acknowledge the end of this chapter, we celebrate his contributions and the legacy he leaves behind. His service has been a testament to excellence, and we honor the impact he has made in shaping the path forward,” he said.

Editor-in-Chief Joe Ageyo highlighted Mr Gitagama’s significant impact on the organization during a period of profound change and challenges.

Mr Ageyo commended Mr Gitagama for his steady leadership, particularly his role in navigating the complexities of digital transformation.