Public Service ministry extends health insurance for civil servants as doctors’ union demands long-term solution

The Ministry of Public Service has extended the comprehensive medical insurance scheme for public servants until November 21, 2024, even as the doctors’ union demands a long-term solution.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) said the extension only offers a short-term relief but falls short of permanently solving the challenge.

The government extended the provision of the medical insurance for civil servants following its expiry on September 30.

The Scheme covers national government employees in ministries and state departments, officers deemed seconded to the county governments and staff of the National Youth Service.

“Following the lapse of the extension of Civil Servants Medical Insurance Scheme on September 30, 2024, the State Department for Public Service in consultation with Social Health Authority (SHA) have agreed to extend the contract up to November 21, 2024,” the ministry said “This will enable seamless transition and effective service delivery to the Scheme beneficiaries.”

Further, the government said, it is finalising the “appropriate mechanisms for continued medical provision upon the lapse of this extension period.”

Lasting solution

However, KMPDU expressed its dissatisfaction with the temporary remedy, committing to continue pressing until it secures a reliable and equitable healthcare for public servants and Kenyans.

“This fight is far from over,” KMPDU Secretary-General Davji Atellah posted on X and urged the government to not only offer temporary fixes but also engage in genuine dialogue with unions for lasting solutions.

“The lack of clear long-term plans leaves workers vulnerable to further disruptions, and we remain firm in demanding a comprehensive healthcare system that truly serves public sector workers beyond this extension,” Dr Atellah added.

The medics union had issued a strike notice and concerns raised about the ongoing healthcare coverage crisis that transition from the defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) plunged the country.

KMPDU faulted the government planned rollout of Social Health Authority (SHA) arguing the plan would deny Kenyans access to affordable and quality healthcare.

According to the union, the newly rolled out scheme will push millions further into poverty by shifting the burden of healthcare costs onto families.

“We demand a system that guarantees comprehensive medical coverage for all Kenyans, without discrimination. We won’t stand by as this scheme is forced upon the people. The fight for affordable and accessible healthcare continues,” KMPDU explained.

Beginning October 1, when the new scheme replaced NHIF, Kenyans were required to part with 2.75 per cent of their income as SHA. But the rollout is facing teething problems among other myriads of problems.

The government promised to ease the burden of medical bills by providing healthcare to all Kenyans through the steep increase in individual monthly contributions.

SHA will be the administrator of three funds—Primary Healthcare Fund, Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), and the Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund.