Nation.Africa's top stories of 2022

2022 was an eventful year, to put it mildly. It was undoubtedly dominated by politics as Kenyans headed to the polls to elect new leaders including the fifth president. A subsequent presidential election petition drew lots of attention both locally and internationally.

But an analysis of Nation.Africa's most read stories for the year also shows that Kenyans were interested in more than just politics. Crime, the climate change agenda and loads of human interest pieces were dominant themes in our annual list.

Here are our most read stories of 2022.

President William Ruto (left) and ODM leader Raila Odinga. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Live coverage of Kenyans as they went to the ballot in August and the results as they trickled in were the biggest audience draw of 2022. The live blog included results from the Presidential, Parliamentary and Gubernatorial races of the 2022 election.

Read more here.

Climate lobbyists have faulted African leaders over their retrogressive proposal on investment in fossil fuels despite scientists warning that countries should move away from production and use of the fuels.

Read more here.

The Stanton family: Mary Njoki Muchemi (left) and her husband Gary Stanton with their daughters Brianna Stanton (second-right) and Andrianna Stanton. Photo credit: Pool

A Kenyan woman and her two children were killed by her husband in Kentucky, US, in what police suspect to be murder-suicide.

Read more here.

Kimiti Wanjaria who was buried on March 18, 2022. Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

The first time Kimiti Wanjaria made headlines was in 2013 when Forbes ranked him among the Top 30 Under 30 entrepreneurs in Africa over a multimillion-shilling property investment in Kiambu that was being developed by a company in which he owned shares. In this latest chapter, the Nation told the sad story of the end of his life.

Read more here.

Mr Tom Wathika Ikonya wails in distress in Maragua town on November 16, 2022, after he lost Sh 700,000 in six days.

Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri | Nation Media Group

Tom Ikonya, 60, had just disposed of an asset worth Sh700,000, and in the spirit of celebrating a good deal, he went to a bar in Maragua town. The rest, as they say, is history.

“I want my story to be a lesson to others...on what not to do when you come to cash,” he told Nation.Africa.

Read more here.

A health worker holds an HIV test strip during World Aids Day in Nanyuki town on December 1, 2022. Hellen Masha discovered her HIV status through a house help who had an affair with her husband. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Hellen Masha (not her real name) has been HIV positive for 11 years now. She endured the toughest moments of life before she could accept her status.

Unlike other victims who learn of their status from authorised medics, she got hers from her house help.

Read more here.

For a long time, Africans on the frontlines of the climate crisis have urged rich countries in Europe and America to wean themselves off fossil fuels and substantially cut greenhouse emissions.

Read more here

The three Venezuelans who were arrested upon landing in Nairobi two weeks before the General Election had not been contracted by the electoral commission but had access to its servers five months before the disputed polls, a forensics analysis showed.

Read more here.

Being unmarried at a certain age comes with many labels—mostly negative. But, is everything all bad for women who hit their 40s while still unhitched?

Read more here,

Njoki Muchemi and her two children's lives would have been saved had someone acted on the missed red flag concerning her husband’s mental well-being.

Read more here.

The use of saliva for lubrication during sexual intercourse is something that is common. However, experts have warned that this might not be as fun as it may seem for couples because it could lead to contracting diseases.

Read more here.

An Azimio agent claims the agents had been identified, given a down payment and trained, ready for deployment, only for a top official in the coalition to present a new list of agents on the eve of election day. Photo credit: Pool

As the bitter blame game rages within the Azimio One Kenya coalition on the reasons its presidential candidate was defeated, one official who worked closely with agents, who were deployed at polling stations, has spoken out on how the process was bungled.

Read more here.

Frank Obegi. He was found killed and his body, together with three of his friends dumped in Kiambu and Kajiado counties. Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

In a case that gripped the imagination of many Kenyans, police investigations indicated that a mysterious woman was used by unknown killers to lure Frank Obegi to his death.

Read more here.

Baby Sagini grandmother Rael Nyakerario (centre), his aunt Pacifica Nyakerario (right) and her son Alex Ochogo. The three will face charges for causing grievous harm to the three-year old boy. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega I Nation Media Group

The recent savage attack on a three-year-old boy in Marani, Kisii County, was allegedly motivated by property inheritance disputes, investigation by the Nation reveals. Fears that a stepson will in the future be a beneficiary of a communal land may have led to the gouging out of Junior Sagini’s eyes.

Read more here.

Judiciary staff led by Registrar of Supreme Court Letizia Wachira (centre) receiving Forms 34A, 34Bs and 34C from IEBC staff at the Supreme Court on August 24, 2022. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

There could have been substantial numerical errors on several results transmission forms that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) used to determine votes candidates got in the August 9, 2022 Presidential election, a Nation analysis of sample polling stations results has established.