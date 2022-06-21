Kasarani four: Mystery woman lured Frank Obegi, friends to their death

The identities of four people whose bodies were found dumped in Magadi, Kajiado County, and Kijabe forest in Kiambu County can now be revealed.

The bodies of Elijah Omeka, Frank Obegi and Mose Nyachae were on Sunday, June 19, discovered in Kijabe Forest, while that of Fred Obare Mokaya was found in Magadi.

This comes even as police investigations, which Nation.Africa is privy to, indicated that a mysterious woman was used by the killers to lure Obare to his death.

It remains unclear what led to the deaths.

All the bodies are currently at the City Mortuary. When Nation.Africa visited the mortuary, records at the gate showed that the bodies had been filed in as unknown persons.

The bodies of Omeka, Obegi and Nyachae were picked from Kijabe Forest and taken to the City Mortuary on Sunday evening June 19, while Mokaya's body was taken to the same facility on the morning of Monday, June 20.

According to Lari police boss Adamson Furaha, the bodies were badly mutilated.

“One of them had been partially eaten by wild animals. Their private parts had been cut off and it seems they died through strangulation. They had no identification documents and were naked," Mr Furaha said.

Mokaya's family told the Nation that they were shocked by the circumstances and manner in which he met his death.

He went missing on Thursday, while his three friends were reported missing on Tuesday last week.