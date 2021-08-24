Mary Nyambura
Nakuru killer officer Bernard Sivo confessed to wife, then took his own life

By  Mercy Koskey

Minutes after shooting dead his lover as she lay helplessly on a hospital bed, Njoro police corporal Bernard Sivo called his wife and dropped the bombshell: ‘I am about to kill myself’.

