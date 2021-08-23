Policeman's horror murder-suicide at hospital leaves family in mourning

A police officer in Nakuru County on Sunday night shot and killed his girlfriend, who had been admitted to hospital after he injured her, then took his own life.

The officer is said to have followed the woman to the hospital, where she was receiving treatment after he assaulted her, and shot her dead.

The officer, Bernard Kivo, who was based at the Njoro Police Station, visited Ms Mary Naymbura at the Njoro Sub-County Hospital while armed and shot her several times. She died instantly.

Mary Nyambura, who was shot dead by her boyfriend, a police officer attached to Njoro Police Station. Nyambura was killed at Njoro Sub-County Hospital after an assault by the officer, Constable Bernard Sivo. Photo credit: Courtesy

Ms Nyambura, 29, had gone to the hospital with a fracture on her right leg.

It is said that the officer, who had been on duty at his station, told his colleagues that he was going to make a call outside the report office but went to the hospital where he killed Ms Nyambura.

The officer then left the hospital and went back to the Police Station and started shooting aimlessly, prompting his colleagues to scatter.

The hospital bed at Njoro Sub-County Hospital where Mary Nyambura was lying when she was shot and killed by her boyfriend, Police Constable Bernard Sivo. Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

“During the attempts to disarm him, he turned the gun on himself. He shot himself in the chin. The bullet exited on the upper forehead. He died instantly,” his colleagues at the Njoro Police Station said.

Mary Nyambura’s relatives at Njoro Police Station on August 23, 2021. Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

The dead officer’s AK-47 rifle S/NO. 4912292 was recovered from the scene with 11 rounds of ammunition.

Rift Valley Regional Police Commander Fredrick Ochieng (right) speak with medics at Njoro Sub-County Hospital where Mary Nyambura was killed by her boyfriend on August 22, 2021. Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

Reached for comment, Njoro OCPD Jonathan Kisaka, said he was in a meeting and was yet to receive the report.

Ms Nyambura's grief-stricken relatives could be seen outside the police station Monday morning.