Policeman's horror murder-suicide at hospital leaves family in mourning

Shocked relatives of Mary Nyambura, who was shot and killed by her boyfriend, outside Njoro Police Station in Nakuru on August 23, 2021. Nyambura was killed at Njoro Sub-County Hospital while receiving treatment.

By  Mercy Koskey

A police officer in Nakuru County on Sunday night shot and killed his girlfriend, who had been admitted to hospital after he injured her, then took his own life.

