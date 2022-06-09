Nairobi househelp gets 8 years in jail for sexually abusing minor, pornography

A house help who introduced a 13-year-old boy to family life at a tender age has been sentenced to serve 8 years in prison without an option of fine.

The 34-year-old woman, who is also a mother of five, was handed down the penalty by Milimani senior principal magistrate Esther Kimilu, who noted "the minor is now addicted to pleasure life."

Besides offering herself to the minor, the convict also introduced the complainant, who she was employed to take care of, to watching porn in the social media.

The magistrate convicted the home-care servant for two counts of sexually abusing the minor and introducing him to porn-life.

Ms Kimilu noted the convict first used her cell phone to introduce the minor to sex life by watching porn.

The accused had abused the minor between 2020 and 2021 when the government had limited movement during the Covid-19 lock-down.

Ms Kimilu said the prosecution had proven beyond reasonable doubts.

"The effect of the action by the adult woman has psychologically affected the minor who now cannot live without satisfying his thirsty for companion with the opposite sex;" the court noted.

In her sentence, Ms Kimilu considered the fact that the child has never recovered from the incident.

"I have considered the mitigation of the accused that she is a single mother struggling to feed her children," Ms Kimilu noted.

She added:"The victim has never recovered from the incident according to the ore-sentencing report."

During sentencing, the magistrate also noted that the accused person was married at a tender age of 14, according to the probation report filed in court and that she is also a victim of similar circumstances.

"Owing to the issues stated, I hereby exercise my discretion to sentence the accused person to serve 8years in imprisonment, the said sentence shall be served partly in custody and partly non custodial " ruled Kimilu.

The accused V.N.W was in February 2021 arraigned and charged with defiling the 13-year-old boy for eight months and exposing the adolescent victim to pornographic content.

At that time, it was alleged that V.N.W committed the offence in Mwiki area, Kasarani, Nairobi County between July 2020 and February 2021.

She was also charged with promoting a sexual offence for allegedly showing the minor pornographic content.

Further, she was charged with performing an indecent act with a child.

The incident, according to documents presented in court, was discovered by chance as the parents disciplined the boy on February 21.

The boy’s sister had complained that she had lost her phone while in the house.

After enquiring from her adolescent brother and sister, the two denied taking her phone leading to her parents’ intervention

The parent’s intervened by beating up the boy, who unable to stomach the pain, confessed that he had been using the sister’s phone to watch pornography after allegedly being introduced to the vice by the house help.

Alarmed, the parents rushed the boy to a clinic for a medical check-up and reported the incident to the police.

Police said the boy revealed that the house help began the abuse by first showing him videos of people engaging in sexual intercourse.