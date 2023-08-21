Nairobi-based charity praised for uplifting projects

A non-governmental organisation has been praised for engaging in projects that uplift the lives of those living in informal settlement.

Rockefeller Foundation President Rajiv Shah lauded Shining Hope for Communities (Shofco), saying it has achieved a lot by engaging in transformative projects.

Mr Shah was in the country last week and met President William Ruto at State House Nairobi. The two leaders held discussion on the upcoming Africa Climate Change Summit.

Accompanied by Shofco CEO Kennedy Odede, Mr Shah toured projects being undertaken by the organisation in Kibera, Nairobi.

“I’m just overwhelmed by what I have seen. Over the years, I’ve seen what Shofco has done, what Kennedy has done and all the staff, it is just amazing,” said Mr Shah

“I’ve seen what women are doing after living through what they’ve lived through, sitting on that sewing machine and fighting for a better future,” he added.

The foundation boss urged Shofco to continue helping the poor earn a living.

“The kids waiting to get into the library that you’ve created have really inspired us. We are really proud of you,” he said.

Mr Odede praised the partnership with Rockefeller Foundation saying they have a co-mandate to transform the lives of residents of the informal settlements in Kenya.

“It was good to show my work to my friend, Raj Shah. It has been a blessing having partners who support our mission of transforming our communities,” Mr Odede said.