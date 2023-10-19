Nadia Mukami, Khaligraph nominated for the inaugural Trace Awards

Kenya’s Nadia Mukami, Khaligraph and Gospel artist Janet Otieno have been thrown in the spotlight to compete with other artistes hailing from diverse nations at the Trace Awards.

Trace last month unveiled the eagerly awaited list of nominees for the inaugural Trace Awards, set to captivate audiences worldwide at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, on October 21, 2023, as it celebrates its 20th anniversary.

This electrifying live event, destined to be a global television spectacle, is dedicated to honouring the boundless creativity, extraordinary talent and profound influence of African and Afro-inspired music and culture.

Broadcasting live to an audience spanning 190 countries it's expected to reach a staggering 500 million viewers.

It will shine a spotlight on array of music genres, including Afrobeats, dancehall, hip-hop, mbalax, amapiano, zouk, kizomba, genge, coupé décalé, bongo flava, soukous, gospel, rap, rai, kompa, R&B and rumba.

This extraordinary 3-day event will bring together renowned musicians, creators, entrepreneurs and achievers from across the continent and its diaspora.

Taking place in the vibrant city of Kigali, Rwanda, from 20-21 October, the Trace Awards and Festival is a collaboration between Trace, Visit Rwanda and QA Venue Solutions Rwanda.

The BK Arena, East Africa's largest indoor venue, has been chosen as the spectacular setting for the star-studded festivities.

The three-hour live televised music ceremony will see more than 60 artistes across the continent being recognised in a number of cultural and lifestyle categories, further highlighting their impact on the urban cultural landscape.

The Kenyan artistes have been thrown in the spotlight to compete with other artistes hailing from diverse nations, including Algeria, Angola, Brazil, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Comoros, DRC, France, French Guiana, Gabon, Ghana, Guadeloupe, Haiti, Ivory Coast, Jamaica, Madagascar, Martinique, Mayotte, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Tunisia, the U.K and Uganda.

These illustrious talents will see them compete in a staggering 23 award categories for the prestigious Trace Awards Trophies, exclusive pieces of art conceived by the gifted Congolese sculptor and designer, Dora Prevost.

Mukami who will also be performing has been nominated for the Best Female Artiste category, where she will contend with Cape Verde's Soraia Ramos, Ivory Coast's Josey, Senegal's Viviane Chidid and the formidable Nigerian duo of Tiwa Savage and Arya Starr.

Kenyan Gospel artiste Otieno, will also grace the stage and later fight it out under the Best Gospel Artist with Benjamin Dube (South Africa), KS Bloom (Ivory Coast), Levixone (Uganda) and Moses Bliss (Nigeria).

Mukami will again face her country counterpart rapper Brian Ouko Omollo alias Khaligraph Jones for the East Africa Region Category and contend with Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu from Tanzania, Uganda’s Azawi and Bruce Melodie from Rwanda.

After the unveiling, Otieno said that her heart is full of gratitude for the honour of being nominated in the inaugural Trace Awards.

“The recognition means more to me than words can express and I wanted to take a moment to extend my sincere thanks to Trace TV. As a gospel artiste, my mission is grounded in sharing the message of hope, love and salvation through my music. While awards are not the focus of my journey, I am truly appreciative of this gesture. It signifies not only a personal achievement but also an opportunity to reach more hearts with the good news that I am so passionate about,” she said.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, whose docket also doubled for Youth Affairs and the Arts, in September after the unveiling noted the significance of this achievement for the Kenyan music industry and the promising opportunities it presents.

“These are international awards and our two talented artistes, Nadia Mukami and Otieno will get a chance to explore other opportunities. It is also an opportunity that will motivate upcoming musicians. I am proud of them and I would urge them to work extra hard. Such awards motivate them to continue with the same spirit,” Mr Namwamba said.

Mukami expressed her profound gratitude for the opportunity and pledged to give her best to make Kenya proud.

Trace Eastern Africa Managing Director Danny Mucira on his part said that recognsing East Africa through a dedicated category in the inaugural Trace Awards, is a testament to the incredible talent and creativity that emanate from this vibrant region.

“It's not just an acknowledgment of the artistes, influencers and innovators here, but a celebration of East Africa's profound impact on the entire continent. At Trace, we believe in the power of regional recognition, fostering unity and showcasing the unique artistic voices that echo across East Africa. Through this category, we are not just honouring talent; we are celebrating the cultural richness and artistic brilliance that define East Africa and its significant role in shaping the future of our continent,” he told Nation.

On his part, Olivier Laouchez, co-founder and Executive Chairman of Trace, expressed his excitement for the milestone event, saying, “The Trace Awards is our way of celebrating the artistry, vision and impact of musicians and other leaders in the urban cultural landscape. This ceremony will recognise their success and influence in Africa and the world stage.”

The Trace Awards & Festival has received enthusiastic support from the Rwanda Convention Bureau.

Janet Karemera, Chief Executive Officer, shared her excitement, saying: "We are thrilled to be hosting the inaugural Trace Awards in Rwanda. This global celebration of African culture will promote Rwanda as a destination for cultural tourism experiences and provide a platform for our growing creative industry to showcase their talent and rich cultural heritage."

In addition to the main ceremony, the Trace Awards and Festival will include a vibrant cultural extravaganza over two days.

This cultural festival aims to entertain and empower music creators and fans, offering an immersive experience filled with performances, build-up events, parties and screenings.

The event will be hosted by Angolan supermodel, fashion icon Maria Borges, Nigerian music legend, entrepreneur and philanthropist D'Banj.

Nigerian musicians have made a resounding statement with their domination of the nominations list, boasting 40 representatives.

The list further reflects the global reach of music with artistes like Stormzy (UK), Aya Nakamura (France), Leo Santana (Brazil) and Shenseea (Jamaica) also nominated in various categories.

Targeting lovers of African and Afro-inspired music and culture, the Trace Awards will broadcast live on October 21, 2023 on Trace TV, radio and digital channels and on global streaming platforms (YouTube), national terrestrial TV and satellite channels.