Mystery of Attorney-General Justin Muturi's son arrest

Attorney-General Justin Muturi’s son was on Sunday night released after he spent over 20 hours being grilled by officers attached to the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU).

Mr Leslie Muturi was allegedly trailed by the officers while driving in a hardtop land cruiser from a busy joint located within the vast Kilimani Area.

“He was released a few minutes to 7pm after he spent hours being grilled by the officers,” a senior officer privy to the ongoing matter said. He did not divulge more information including why Mr Leslie was taken in.

Immediately he was set free a call was made to the family.

The Nation in piecing together the last moments of Mr Leslie before his disappearance, established that persons in a motor vehicle followed him before blocking his way in Lavington, bundled him out of his car and sped away with him.

The matter was first shared to the public by Embakasi West Member of Parliament Mark Mwenje who had spent time with the businessman before he was arrested.

In his own words, the MP said he witnessed everything that happened as he was driving behind the motor vehicle which had men that kidnapped Mr Leslie.

“Leslie Muturi, who is my friend has just been hijacked by the police here on the road. I was the one who was following him. The police who have taken him, we are here and we are going to find you,” he said.

He showed photos of the four-wheel drive that Mr Leslie was allegedly driving and how it had been left on the road with all its doors wide open.