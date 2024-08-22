Mwangaza to remain the governor, lawyer says

Embattled Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s lawyer Elias Mutuma says the the county chief is legally in office until the case she has filed seeking nullification of her impeachment is determined.

He said the court order issued by Justice Bahati Mwamuye stopped the installation of Ms Mwangaza’s deputy Mutuma M’Ethingia as governor and gazettement of the Senate’s resolutions endorsing her impeachment.

The judge ordered Senate Speaker Amason Kingi not to implement Tuesday night’s resolution of the senate, removing Ms Mwangaza from office by way of impeachment.

Mr Mutuma said he had forwarded the orders to the members of the office of the governor assumption committee to ensure they don’t kick off the process to swear in Mr M'Ethingia.

“I have written to the Chief Justice (Martha Koome), County Commissioner (Jacob Ouma), Police commander (Steve Oloo), and the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary (Winfridah Mokaya).

“The three are members of the committee of assumption of office of the governor whose chairman is the county secretary,” he said.

Mr Mutuma said although Mr Kingi had issued a gazette notice, it only communicated the Senate’s resolutions but did not have legal effects to swear in Mr M’Ethingia.

“In simple terms, the Deputy Governor cannot be sworn in. Kawira Mwangaza will continue with her usual duties and to serve as Governor until the case is concluded,” said Mr Mutuma.

Notably, the Judiciary has not yet Gazetted a judge who would swear in the deputy governor.

The lawyer spoke as Ms Mwangaza returned to work amid heavy police presence at the county headquarters.

Anti-riot and plain clothes police officers took over the county offices on Thursday morning amid fear of a clash between supporters of the governor and those of her deputy.

Meru Police Commander Mr Steve Oloo said security was enhanced after he received reports that supporters of the deputy governor intended to install him.

“We had information that locals wanted to install the deputy governor as the county boss yet there is a court order stopping the implementation of the resolution of the senate. We are enforcing the court order as served by the governor’s lawyers. The governor remains Kawira Mwangaza until the courts decide otherwise,” Mr Oloo said.

Mr Oloo however said the police will also enhance the deputy governor’s security if requested to do so.