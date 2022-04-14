Mutyambai orders 72-hour police security at fuel stations
Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has ordered all police stations to provide security to fuel tankers and filling stations for the next 72 hours.
The order, he says, is meant to improve traffic flow on roads next to filling stations and to ease the movement of fuel as the government works round the clock to normalise the situation following a biting shortage that has been experienced in the recent past.
Mr Mutyambai said all fuel tankers will be facilitated to move at night around the country from Thursday evening to Saturday