Muslims to mark Idd-ul-Fitr on Friday as moon is sighted

Muslim faithful in Kenya will on Friday mark Idd-ul-Fitr after Shawwal crescent moon was sighted in Wajir and Mandera Counties on Thursday evening.

Deputy Chief Kadhi Sukhyan Omar in an address to the media at the office of Chief Kadhi in Upper Hill Nairobi said the moon had been sighted in Imanyale village in Wajir County and Elwak within Mandera County,

“The office of the Deputy Chief Kadhi in collaboration with various stakeholders which include fellow, Muslim religious kadhis, scholars, imams and Muslim population at large is pleased to announce that upon receiving and verifying information from specifically in a village called Imanyale and also Elwak in Mandera County,

“We are satisfied that the crescent of Shawaal has been sighted in those areas. Therefore, Friday will be the first day of Shawaal this Eid-Ul-Fitr and the end of Ramadhan. I wish all Muslims Eid Mubarak,” added the Kadhi.

His sentiment means this year Ramadhan has ended on the 29th day and will concur with the government gazette notice which has set Friday as a Public holiday.

Interior CS Prof Kithure Kindiki had set Friday as a holiday, an issue which drew the wrath of a section of Muslims who said the mandate lies with the Chief Kadhi and solely depends on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Jamia Mosque Imam Sheikh Jamaldin also announced that Muslims will be celebrating Eid on Friday as the moon had been sighted in Saudi Arabia.

Following the sighting of the moon, the Muslim faithful will hold Idd prayers on Friday followed by celebrations where families and friends come together and share a meal as they thank Allah for seeing them through their fast during Ramadhan.