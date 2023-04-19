Kindiki declares Friday public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki has declared Friday April 21 a national public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr.

In a special gazette notice dated Tuesday, April 19, Prof Kindiki said the day would be reserved for the Muslim festival.

Idd-ul-Fitr is when Muslims break their fast and marks the end of the month-long fasting during Ramadan.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration… declares Monday 21 April 2023 shall be a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr," the notice reads in part.

Muslims in Kenya started to observe the holy month of Ramadan on Thursday, March 23.