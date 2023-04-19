Kindiki declares Friday public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki has declared Friday April 21 a national public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr.
In a special gazette notice dated Tuesday, April 19, Prof Kindiki said the day would be reserved for the Muslim festival.
Idd-ul-Fitr is when Muslims break their fast and marks the end of the month-long fasting during Ramadan.
“It is notified for the general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration… declares Monday 21 April 2023 shall be a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr," the notice reads in part.
Muslims in Kenya started to observe the holy month of Ramadan on Thursday, March 23.
Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is considered the holiest by Muslims. Idd-ul-Fitr is observed on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar.