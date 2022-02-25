Munya's PNU demands running mate post in Raila's Azimio

Calls for ODM leader Raila Odinga to choose Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya as his running mate dominated Thursday's Party of National Unity (PNU) national delegates conference (NDC) held at the Bomas of Kenya.

At the meeting, Mr Munya announced the party’s national executive committee had resolved to rally behind President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga in the August race.

"We have resolved as a party to get into an agreement with the Jubilee Party, which will represent our interests in the Azimio la Umoja movement. Jubilee leader Uhuru Kenyatta will be the one representing us as a party in the movement,” Mr Munya said.

He also expressed optimism that he would be selected as Mr Odinga’s running mate given his track record.

“All I ask of you delegates is to join Odinga and Kenyatta in forming the next government. As you have said, I will be your party leader and by the will of God and your prayers, I believe I have all it takes to present your interests at the top level of government,” Mr Munya said amid applause from the crowd.

Former Sports Chief Administrative Secretary Zack Kinuthia also claimed President Kenyatta prefers Peter Munya given his development record.

“During the Sagana meeting yesterday, our President applauded the work that Peter Munya has done (in) the agriculture sector. If Raila Odinga is looking for a running mate from the mountain who's hardworking and development-oriented, then it should be Peter Munya and no one else,” Mr Kinuthia said.

Mr Odinga was at the conference and hailed his long history with the party and development record during the grand coalition government.

"I have a long history with PNU when I was in the grand coalition government. I worked with Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta as the finance minister and we transformed this country economically. That's why we want to take back this country where all amenities are provided to the citizens,” Mr Odinga said.

Responding to calls to choose Mr Munya as his running mate, Mr Odinga applauded the former's work in the agriculture sector and said he will tap into his experience.

“We want a country where farmers have industries to take their produce and make money,” he said.

“Your party leader Peter Munya has been part of the Uhuru government and he has transformed the agricultural sector. I want us to join hands and we will take him to the national level so that we can work to transform this country.”

The meeting also brought together Mr Munya and Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi, two PNU leaders who have been tussling over leadership. Governor Muriithi claimed unnamed people were out to divide the party.