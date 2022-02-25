Munya's PNU demands running mate post in Raila's Azimio

Raila and Munya

Agriculture CS Peter Munya (right) and ODM leader Raila Odinga (2nd left) during a BBI rally in Meru town on February 29, 2020. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ndubi Moturi

Calls for ODM leader Raila Odinga to choose Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya as his running mate dominated Thursday's Party of National Unity (PNU) national delegates conference (NDC) held at the Bomas of Kenya.

