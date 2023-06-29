MPs summon Lands CS Zacharia Njeru over 997 acres surrendered by Del Monte

MPs have summoned the Lands Cabinet Secretary Zacharia Mwangi Njeru and officials from Murang’a County over 997 acres of land surrendered by Del Monte Kenya for the benefit of residents.

The National Assembly’s Lands committee said the ministry and the county government had failed to implement the recommendations of the House to have the land allocated to Kandara Residents Association for settlement.

MPs had in 2021 approved a recommendation of the Committee on Implementation of House Resolutions to have the ministry, in consultation with the National Land Commission (NLC), allocate the parcel to the association, and the county governments of Murang’a and Kiambu in the ratio of 70:30 as per NLC Gazette notice 1995 of 2019.

The House also approved a caution against the renewal of the land lease on parcel number 12158 until it was reallocated as directed.

“Contrary to the caution, the lease in respect of land parcel number 12158 was renewed as per the Murang’a County Government notification approval serial number 0611 dated November 17, 2021,” Mr Geoffrey Wanyoike, the association chairman, told the committee.

The Committee on Implementation recommendation followed the findings of an inquiry by the Lands committee, which investigated the circumstances under which the land that was said to have been surrendered by Sassa Coffee and Rappit B Limited were later irregularly acquired by Del Monte.

Appearing before the Lands committee chaired by North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko, Kandara Residents Association said Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi had revealed in November last year that the land has already been ceded by Del Monte and will be used to construct affordable housing units.