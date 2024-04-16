Cash

MPs probe how firm minted millions from Kemsa in forex changes, cost variations

At the time, the USD exchange rate to Kenyan shilling was Sh86.

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Meditec Systems limited was contracted by Kemsa in 2012 for the construction of a bunker and civil works at USD3.3 million.
  • There are claims firm deliberately delayed the completion of construction works to siphon public funds through cost variations and forex changes.
  • At the time of the award, the exchange rate of the USD to Kenya shilling was Sh86.

