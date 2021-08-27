MP Rigathi Gachagua asks court for passport ahead of Dubai trip

Mathira Member of Parliament Rigathi Gachagua being escorted by police officers into Milimani Law Court in Nairobi on July 26, 2021.

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua wants the anti-corruption court to release his passport to allow him to travel to Dubai for an official function.

