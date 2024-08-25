MP Didmus Barasa summoned by EACC over claims of bribery

The anti-corruption watchdog has summoned Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa to respond to undisclosed claims of bribery.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), in a letter dated August 21, says “the transaction happened on December 13, 2023.”

According to the commission, this is the second time they are summoning Mr Barasa after he failed to show up on August 14, 2024 as directed.

“The commission hereby, accords you a second opportunity to come and respond to the allegations of bribery made against you. To this end you are required to appear at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission's office at Integrity Centre, Nairobi, on August 27, 2024, at 9am,” it added.

EACC at the same time warned him that if he does not turn up to respond to the allegations, “this inquiry will proceed to its conclusion, and appropriate recommendations made without further reference to you”.

Didmus Barasa claims he did not go into hiding to avoid arrest

Mr Barasa was in 2020 charged with fraudulently obtaining Sh450,000 from one John Irungu Mwangi by pretending he could sell him a car.

The MP was arrested and taken to Kajiado were he faced a second count of fraudulent disposition of a mortgaged property.

The car in question was a Toyota Hiace registration KBX 734E, whose payments had not been completed at Uwezo Microfinance Bank.

The police report stated that the MP committed the offence on March 10, 2017 at Kitengela Township in Isinya Sub-county.

He was again warned in 2021 by the anti-corruption watchdog against using titles he never earned during his military service, warning him that he could be prosecuted for impersonation.

This was after EACC established that the titles were dubious as the lawmaker never attained them during their service with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

“The commission received information that you have been using the title of Captaion (rtd) in your official transactions and otherwise, yet you have never acquired and/or attained such a title while serving (in the KDF),” the letter to Mr Barasa read in part.

On Parliament’s website and on several other forums, Mr Barasa had been referring to himself as ‘Captain’. His profile on Parliament’s website shows he joined the military in 2001 and left in 2007.

However, records show the Kimilili MP lasted just a year and 76 days in the KDF – from October 28, 2007, to February 26, 2009.

Records further show Mr Barasa was dismissed from KDF on disciplinary grounds of absenteeism and gross misconduct, including forging a senior officer’s signature to obtain a loan.

At the time of his dismissal, Mr Barasa was in the rank of ‘private’.

Last year, he was set free by the High Court in Bungoma County after he had been accused of allegedly shooting dead Brian Khaemba's aide on August 9, 2022.

Delivering her judgment, Lady Justice Rose Ougo said the prosecution produced insufficient evidence.

In the case, Mr Barasa had been accused of shooting Brian Olunga in the forehead killing him on the spot.

On the day of the alleged incident, Barasa was involved in an altercation with Khaemba, who was also vying for the Kimilili MP post under DAP-K.