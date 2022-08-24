MP Didmus Barasa granted bond, barred from stepping foot in Bungoma

A Bungoma court on Wednesday granted Kimilili lawmaker Didmus Barasa on Sh10m bond with a surety of Sh5 million in a case where he is linked to the shooting death of a rival's security aide.

The MP, however, is barred from stepping foot in Bungoma County. Justice Patrick Otieno said that under the bail terms, Mr Barasa should not visit his home county or come into contact with any witness in the case.

After an application, he was allowed to visit Kimilili Constituency in the company of police officers in order to pick his belongings.

Additionally, he was asked to surrender his passport and is not allowed to comment on the case.

The MP has been in custody for the last two weeks.

Mr Barasa was charged with the murder of Brian Odinga Olunga that allegedly occurred in Chebukwabi, Bungoma, on August 9, 2022. He denied the charge before Kakamega High Court Judge Patrick Otieno.

Mr Olunga, 21, was an aide to Mr Brian Khaemba, the DAP-K candidate in the Kimilili MP’s race. He was buried on Saturday at his parents' rural home in Kelanda village, Malava constituency.