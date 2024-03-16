Moses Kuria now only Cabinet Secretary without prestigious EGH title, award

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria is now the only member of President William Ruto’s Cabinet who has not been awarded the prestigious Elder of the Order Golden Heart of Kenya (EGH), the highest state honour in Kenya.

This is after President Ruto on Friday honoured Cabinet Secretaries Njuguna Ndung’u(Treasury), Aisha Jumwa (Gender, Culture), Florence Bore (Labour) and Alice Wahome (Lands) with the title, citing their exemplary service to the nation.

EGH award is given in recognition of outstanding services rendered to the nation in various capacities and responsibilities.

The list of those with the award currently features high-ranking cabinet secretaries, Members of Parliament (MPs), governors and athletes.

President Ruto last issued a similar honour to nine of his cabinet secretaries during the 60th Jamhuri Day celebrations in December last year.

According to the National Honors Act of 2014, the award is given to Kenyans who have exhibited exemplary qualities, actions, achievements and sacrifice in their service to the country.

It is also given to individuals who have made immense contributions to the country in different spheres such as journalism, business, economic, social, scientific or any other field.

It is also awarded to state officers for exemplary service to the national, and county governments, executive, judiciary, legislature and independent offices and institutions.

The former Gatundu South MP has been engaged in a number of controversies ranging from attacks on institutions such as the media and other government officials including Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Last year in October, Mr Kuria was moved from the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry to the Ministry of Public Service Performance and Delivery.

Mr Kuria who was not on the list went to the X platform (formerly Twitter) to express his frustrations by sharing a photograph of the gazette notice with the names of those honoured with a separate image of the Office of the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and captioned it, "We shall be there no matter what."

He immediately went to the X platform to upload a vernacular song and a photo of Mr Gachagua saying, “If you were agitated by me when I was handling one Ministry now be prepared for even more discomfort,”

His pronouncements on his official social media have always landed him trouble.

In July last year for instance, the United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai who was visiting the country cancelled two scheduled meetings with Mr Kuria to discuss trade ties over his unpalatable remarks against institutions such as the media and individuals.