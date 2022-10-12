Monster house help gets 10 years for sexually assaulting toddler

The prosecution told the court that the woman took advantage of the minor at his family home along Helena Road area within Ongata Rongai, Kajiado county.



She admitted to intentionally and unlawfully causing the minor to suckle her private parts.



"It is true I committed the act," she told the court.



Ms Makau noted that underage children are psychologically traumatised when they are exposed to sex at a tender age by persons whose intentions and actions are driven by evil.



She said minors suffer mentally once they are exposed to sex before maturity and develop hatred against female folk when they come of age.



She noted that the minor told his father what “Auntie” used to ask him to do and demonstrated what used to happen.



The child was taken for medical examination at the Nairobi Women's Hospital, where it was established he had been sexually abused.



“The P-3 Form presented to this court has highlighted the degree of assault and mental trauma,” Ms Makau observed.



The State prosecutor asked her to treat the accused as a first offender.



In mitigation, the woman pleaded for mercy, saying she takes care of her aged grandparents with whom she has left her two children.