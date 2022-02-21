Gideon Moi and Nick Salat

Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat (left) and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi during a funeral in Kapchepkor in Baringo North on April 30, 2018.  

File | Nation Media Group

Moi, Salat dragged into court battle over city property

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • A video clip of the three with one of Dr Kiongera’s representatives has been filed in court as evidence of the sale.
  • The land has also been claimed by the United States International University and Equity Bank CEO James Mwangi.

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and Kanu Secretary-General Nick Salat have been dragged into a complex land battle involving a 20-acre piece of land in Muthaiga as it emerges that the duo may have negotiated a Sh500 million purchase price with US-based businessman George Kiongera.

