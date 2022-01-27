Uchumi

This image taken on May 6, 2019 shows a tank owned by KDF sitting on a land in Kasarani which both KDF and Uchumi claim to own. 

| Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Moi firm sued over Thika road land

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

Uchumi Supermarkets has sued the government and a company owned by the families of former President Daniel arap Moi and Joshua Kulei over a 20-acre piece of land along Thika Road.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.