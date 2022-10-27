Missing Ruto poll experts: Five more DCI officers arrested

Five more police officers were arrested on Wednesday over the disappearance and suspected murder of the two Indians who were working with President William Ruto's campaign team.

The suspects will be arraigned today.

Zulfiqar Khan, Mohamed Zaid and taxi driver Nicodemus Mwania were last seen leaving a club in Westlands after a night of partying on July 23.

They are believed to have been kidnapped near a hotel on Mombasa Road.

Last week, bones, clothes and belts believed to belong to the two missing Indians and their Kenyan driver were transported from Aberdare forest to Nairobi for forensic analysis as investigations into their disappearance shifted a gear higher.

Investigations narrowed down to 12 officers who were part of the disbanded Special Service Unit (SSU), believed to have participated in the abduction of the three men.