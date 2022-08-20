Missing IEBC staff Japhet Dibo found alive after 'abduction'

An Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officer who was reported missing has been found.

Mr Japhet Dibo, who was contracted by the electoral commission in the Information and Technology (IT) section had gone missing on August 18, 2022, before the matter was reported the next day at Kilimani Police Station under Occurrence Book Number 39/19/08/2022.

“We are okay and he (Mr Dibo) is at home, there is nothing to worry about,” Mr Dibo’s wife Flora Aluoch told Nation.Africa on Saturday.

His lawyer Mr Trevor Lichuma told Nation.Africa that Mr Dibo was forcefully taken by unknown people Thursday at 10 pm and was released on Friday at 2 pm.

Mr Lichuma said that the family was worried and that was the reason why they opted to make a report to the police.

"Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are investigating the matter and we hope they will get to the bottom of it all," said the lawyer.

Mr Dibo owns Dial Africa, an IT company with its headquarters at the Kenya Institute of Supplies Management in Nairobi.

Mrs Aluoch had earlier said that her husband, who was contracted by IEBC during the just-concluded General Election as an IT consultant had left his office at KISM Towers in Nairobi in the company of an unknown man and never returned home.

She told the police that her husband was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and a navy blue pair of trousers.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati had raised concerns that the commission’s staff were being threatened, profiled and intimidated.

Speaking while declaring William Ruto as the president-elect, Mr Chebukati pointed out that the electoral agency’s critical staff who had worked at the National Tallying Centre at the Bomas of Kenya were being harassed.

Probe ongoing

Already, detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are currently investigating an incident in which the Embakasi East returning officer Daniel Musyoka disappeared before his body was found in Loitoktok, Kajiado County.

Mr Mohamed Kanyare, an IEBC presiding officer at Towheed polling centre in Elnur Tula Tula ward within Eldas constituency, was shot by unknown persons on the election day.

At the Eldas tallying centre, chaos erupted with locals lighting bonfires outside the facility.

So bad was the situation that IEBC commissioner Abdullahi Guliye was forced to fly to Wajir to meet parliamentary seat candidates to quell the situation.

He met with Adan Keynan of the Jubilee party and Ahmed Boray of the Orange Democratic Movement.