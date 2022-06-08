Mirema shooting: Alleged mastermind set free over lack of evidence

A court has discharged Denis Karani Gachoki, the man accused of the Mirema daylight shooting to death of suspected fraudster Samuel Mugoh Mugota

Mr Gachoki was freed by Milimani principal magistrate Carolyne Muthoni Njagi.

He has also been cleared the murder charge.

Mr Gachoki, who had been in the police custody for two weeks as the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) finalized investigations, will remain in custody for another two weeks.

DCI will, however, continue with their forensic probe into the matter.

"The respondent has been cooperative and has given us easy time during the entire period of the investigation,so I'm requesting the miscellaneous file be closed, for we have not found any evidence linking the Mr Gachoki to the murder" the investigating officer told the court.

The accused person will however remain in police custody after he was charged yesterday at the Makadara law court for allegedly committing felony

Mr Gachoki was charged on June 7, 2022, jointly with others not before the court of drugging David Kaikai then stealing Sh564,647 from different his banks accounts among other valuables.

"Based on the remand order by Makadara law court, we are requesting that the accused person remain in custody," the investigation officer added.

Two weeks ago, the court heard Mr Gachoki, drove the killer to and from the scene in Mirema Drive, Kasarani, Nairobi using a private car that speedily drove off after the shooting incident.

“We urge court to take judicial notice of the video clip circulating online where the gunman is seen running towards a waiting car. The Respondent (Gachoki) is the person who was behind the car,” said Corporal Kapario Lekakeny.

The clip shows the car trailing the victim. It shows a lone gunman firing six bullets at close range towards Mugotah, who was driving a Honda CRV vehicle, before running to a waiting saloon car on an adjacent road.