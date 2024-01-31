Ministry renews push to eliminate neglected diseases

The government has renewed the push to eliminate neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) in the country by 2027.

On Tuesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha said the development of the third NTD Master Plan (2023–2027) is a testament to the country’s commitment to build on past progress, address current challenges, and set new targets.

At the same, the CS appealed to the county governments to invest in the elimination and control of NTDs endemic in their regions.

“Achieving our targets necessitates collaboration with other government departments, ensuring effective coordination across programmes and sectors,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of the CS at the Tononoka Grounds in Mombasa yesterday during a ceremony to mark the World NTDs day, Deputy Director-General for Health, Sultan Matendechero, called on development partners, communities and individuals to join the fight against NTDs.

“The master plan aligns with Article 43 of the 2010 Constitution of Kenya, and the Afya Nyumbani, Universal Health Coverage Programme as outlined in the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda on health,” said Ms Nakhumicha.

She further noted that the roadmap delineates key strategies, interventions, targets, roles and responsibilities to ensure a coordinated and effective approach.

NTDs affect millions of people worldwide, particularly in impoverished and marginalised communities. They are often overlooked and underfunded, leading to significant health, social, and economic burdens.

Globally, 42 countries had eliminated at least one NTD by 2020, showing that it is possible to eliminate these diseases. Over the past 11 years, since launching its first national multi-year strategic plan, the CS said Kenya has made significant progress in the battle against NTDs.

“This plan marked the beginning of a dedicated and systematic approach to tackle these diseases, which have long affected the health and well-being of our population. The implementation of this plan set the foundation for a coordinated national effort in combating NTDs,” she added.

She said the period from 2016 to 2022 was marked by notable achievements, including the elimination of Guinea worm in 2018 and the interruption of transmission of river blindness, elephantiasis and trachoma.

“While celebrating these achievements, it is crucial to acknowledge that there is still much work ahead to alleviate the overall burden of NTDs in the country,” said the CS

World Health Organization (WHO) Kenya representative Abdourahmane Diallo said NTDs are widespread in the world’s poorest regions while water safety, sanitation and access to health care are suboptimal.

“These diseases are neglected because they are almost absent from the global health agenda, receive little funding and are associated with stigma and social exclusion. They are diseases of neglected populations and perpetuate a cycle of poor educational outcomes and limited professional opportunities,” said Dr Diallo.

He called for renewed attention from global and national stakeholders, political will and resources to accelerate the control and elimination of NTDs by 2030.

The official noted the progress made in the elimination of NTDs as of last year, including 19 member states that have eradicated at least one NTD. Eight countries were certified as having eliminated one NTD in 2022 alone.

Togo stands out globally for having successfully eliminated four NTDS.

Currently, there are 88 million fewer people requiring interventions against NTDs in the region compared to 2013.

Dr Diallo indicated that Guinea worm disease is on the verge of eradication, with only 13 human cases reported in 2022, the lowest annual figure since 1986 when global eradication efforts began.

As of 2023, sleeping sickness has been eradicated as a public health problem in seven countries, with five more countries eligible for validation.

Dr Diallo lauded Kenya for launching the master plan and said WHO will continue supporting Kenya in its implementation.

“WHO recognises the efforts made in the last 10 years by implementing NTDs strategic documents. Today, the country is launching the third-generation NTD master plan 2023-2027. We congratulate Kenya and its people for this milestone,” said the official.

NTD expert Prof Njeri Wamae explained why Kenya must be certified NTD-free.

“If we are certified by WHO as an NTD-free country, it will boost our tourism numbers and confidence. The notion that when people visit Kenya they contract diseases will end once we achieve that,” said Prof Wamae as she called for heavy investment.