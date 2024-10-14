Mental test for suspect accused of defiling 10 children

A man suspected to have defiled more than 10 children was arraigned before a Milimani court on Monday to face the charges.

However, Kiluda Lenguyana Mandiji alias Kilunti, alias Kiluntimtalii, did not plead to the charges after his lawyer opposed the plea-taking, saying he was not fit to stand trial.

The suspect is alleged to have defiled 12 underage children on diverse dates March last year and September 27, this year at Marurui area in Kasarani, Nairobi.

Through his lawyer, the suspect said a doctor had prescribed him medication for one month but it had been discontinued.

The lawyer said the suspect was not told what the medication was for and why it was withdrawn. He added that the doctor had also directed that the doctors be taken by the suspect while in a mental hospital.

“The mental assessment report recommends some medication and it is no clear whether he is fit to stand trial,” the lawyer said.

The prosecution on its part urged the court to proceed with the plea-taking, stating that the suspect was fit to stand trial.

The prosecutor added that being an expert document, the report can only be challenged by another report and there was nothing stopping the court from proceeding with the plea-taking.

In his ruling, Chief Magistrate Bernard Ochoi said the report revealed that the doctor in a mental facility had directed the suspect to take the prescription.

According to the magistrate, it was not clear whether the suspect was fit to stand trial.

“It is, therefore, appropriate to be summoned to explain the relationship between the medication and whether he is fit to stand trial,” said the magistrate.

He directed the matter to be mentioned on October 17, 2024 for directions.