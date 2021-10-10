Mental health deserves as much attention as physical well-being

According to World Health Organization, health is a state of a complete physical, mental and social well-being and not just the absence of a disease.

By  Jackson Ngari

Journalism student

Rongo University

  • Kenya was recently ranked 5th among African countries with the highest number of depression cases.
  • According to WHO, one in every four Kenyans may be suffering from a mental health related issue.

On the 10th of October every year, nations mark the World Mental Health Day, an internationally recognised day for mental health education, awareness and policy advocacy.

