Men’s conference chairman’s seat declared vacant

The men’s conference chairman’s seat has been declared vacant. The position was declared vacant by the conference’s national convenor Albert Kochei on Friday after the burial of Mzee Jackson Kibor, who was referred to as the group’s chairman by his Kenyan fans.

Mzee Kibor was buried Friday at his Samitui farm in Uasin Gishu County.

Mr Kochei has called on those interested in the seat to come forward and take the mantle.

“We need hard-working, upright and respectable men who have proved to be defenders for the boy child to come forward and take over the vacant position,” he said.

He said a committee will be formed to vet applicants before Mr Kibor successor is unveiled at a national men’s conference.

Mzee Kibor died aged 88 on March 16, at St Luke’s Orthopedic and Trauma Hospital in Eldoret where he had been admitted for ten days over Covid-19 related complications.

“Today we bid farewell to our chairman and we celebrate him for uplifting the welfare of the boy child in Kenya,'' said Mr Kochei.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa Mr Kibor’s successor should be humble.